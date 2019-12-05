Mumbai

Driving m-commerce growth

more-in

Online shopping habits of Indian millennials

Current trend

70% prefer using a mobile device.

82% browse for products/services daily.

41% browse while present at shops.

31% abandon carts waiting for an offer.

47% make spontaneous purchases on mobiles.

30% make purchases when out with friends.

44% less likely to interact with a business owing to slow page loading.

44% have security or trust issues.

38% do not buy using mobiles as apps don't load or crash.

36% avoid purchases on mobiles due to payment problems.

Usage of apps

98% pay via apps (90% global average).

66% making bill payments.

63% buying clothes and accessories.

56% ordering food and drink.

54% booking tickets.

Spending cycle

83% pay or purchase via mobile at least once weekly.

98% shop online, spending close to ₹10,000 on an average per month.

59% purchase or make a payment at least once weekly via social media.

61% spend close to ₹10,000 in the last six months.

Keeping pace

39% businesses have an app (24% global average).

62% businesses accept payments via social media.

43% merchants are worried about safety of customer information.

51% of online sales volume is via in-app purchase (41% global average).

88% businesses sell online internationally.

47% of sales volume comes from international customers.

26% feel selling to international customer base has positive impact.

45% merchants have decided to make mobile optimisation a business priority in the next 12 months.

Source: PayPal

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
electronic commerce
wage and pension
employment
Money & Investing
shopping
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:41:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/driving-m-commerce-growth/article30171247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY