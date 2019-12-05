Driving m-commerce growth

Current trend
70% prefer using a mobile device.
82% browse for products/services daily.
41% browse while present at shops.
31% abandon carts waiting for an offer.
47% make spontaneous purchases on mobiles.
30% make purchases when out with friends.
44% less likely to interact with a business owing to slow page loading.
44% have security or trust issues.
38% do not buy using mobiles as apps don't load or crash.
36% avoid purchases on mobiles due to payment problems.
Usage of apps
98% pay via apps (90% global average).
66% making bill payments.
63% buying clothes and accessories.
56% ordering food and drink.
54% booking tickets.
Spending cycle
83% pay or purchase via mobile at least once weekly.
98% shop online, spending close to ₹10,000 on an average per month.
59% purchase or make a payment at least once weekly via social media.
61% spend close to ₹10,000 in the last six months.
Keeping pace
39% businesses have an app (24% global average).
62% businesses accept payments via social media.
43% merchants are worried about safety of customer information.
51% of online sales volume is via in-app purchase (41% global average).
88% businesses sell online internationally.
47% of sales volume comes from international customers.
26% feel selling to international customer base has positive impact.
45% merchants have decided to make mobile optimisation a business priority in the next 12 months.
Source: PayPal