Driving m-commerce growth

Current trend

70% prefer using a mobile device.

82% browse for products/services daily.

41% browse while present at shops.

31% abandon carts waiting for an offer.

47% make spontaneous purchases on mobiles.

30% make purchases when out with friends.

44% less likely to interact with a business owing to slow page loading.

44% have security or trust issues.

38% do not buy using mobiles as apps don't load or crash.

36% avoid purchases on mobiles due to payment problems.

Usage of apps

98% pay via apps (90% global average).

66% making bill payments.

63% buying clothes and accessories.

56% ordering food and drink.

54% booking tickets.

Spending cycle

83% pay or purchase via mobile at least once weekly.

98% shop online, spending close to ₹10,000 on an average per month.

59% purchase or make a payment at least once weekly via social media.

61% spend close to ₹10,000 in the last six months.

Keeping pace

39% businesses have an app (24% global average).

62% businesses accept payments via social media.

43% merchants are worried about safety of customer information.

51% of online sales volume is via in-app purchase (41% global average).

88% businesses sell online internationally.

47% of sales volume comes from international customers.

26% feel selling to international customer base has positive impact.

45% merchants have decided to make mobile optimisation a business priority in the next 12 months.

Source: PayPal