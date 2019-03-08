Driving home the importance of gender equality

Don’t adjust the rear view mirror constantly, don’t place your phone on your lap, refrain from having personal conversation with riders, and ensure that lewd songs don’t play while driving women customers. These were some of the tips that Uber drivers took away from an interactive gender sensitisation programme conducted on Wednesday.

Drivers were drawn into conversations about why they felt sexual assaults and harassment were taking place in the city and the country. ‘Short clothes’, ‘internet’, ‘lack of culture’, and ‘overall mindset’ were listed out by drivers as being the reasons.

A trainer from Manas Foundation, countered their claims, and also stressed on all the actions that can be viewed as sexual harassment, which includes looking at a woman. At the very start of the meeting, the trainer said the session was not to find fault with drivers, but to enlist them in the fight against violence and discrimination.

The session included a few short games and skits which enacted a scenario between a driver and woman customer to highlight how usual practices such as adjusting mirrors could make women uncomfortable and feel unsafe.

Monica Kumar, managing trustee and clinical psychologist of the foundation, said this type of engagement allows drivers to understand the absence of gender justice for women, especially with regards to mobility. “It is this understanding that has been crucial to the change in attitude, and treatment of women – both in terms of women commuters and women in their own families,” she said.

Manas Foundation had conducted a training programme for 6,000 Uber drivers across India as a trial in 2018. The current drive is to scale up the same initiative.

The training session will be held every day till July and company officials said it is voluntary for drivers. The first session was held on Tuesday.

“There’ s nothing more important than the safety of the people we serve. Gender-based violence is an issue that affects all communities, including the Uber community, and we are committed to being part of the solution,” Krishna Veer Singh, head of trust and safety at Uber, India and South Asia, said.