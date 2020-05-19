Driver trying to smuggle alcohol in BEST bus held

Mumbai

He had bought liquor worth over ₹30,000

The driver of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus was arrested by the Tulinj police in Nalasopara for allegedly smuggling liquor in an air-conditioned (AC) mini bus. The accused had allegedly bought liquor worth nearly ₹30,000 with the intention of transporting it to Mumbai.

300 branded bottles

The police said they arrested the accused around 8.10 p.m. on Sunday and found over 300 bottles hidden inside the bus. The bottles were of all popular whiskey brands such as McDowells, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride. There were also beer bottles of brands such as Kingfisher and Tuborg. The accused was also allegedly transporting 200 bottles of country liquor.

The total value of the seized material was pegged at ₹30,550. The driver has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said they were inquiring into the incident and also cooperating with the police investigation. “We will have our inquiry into the matter and regardless of whether the driver is employed by BEST or the contractor, action will be taken,” he said.

Not part of BEST fleet

AC mini buses are not part of BEST-owned fleet and have been procured on lease from a private contractor. The contractor also employs the driver and maintains the buses.

Ticket collection is taken care of by BEST-employed conductors, but the AC mini buses are typically run as conductor-less operations.