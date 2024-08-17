GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Driver, cops rescue woman from plunging into sea from Atal Setu

A visual of the dramatic rescue on the sea bridge, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, has been widely shared on social media.

Published - August 17, 2024 11:02 am IST - Thane

PTI
A view of the Atal Setu bridge. Image for representational purpose only.

A view of the Atal Setu bridge. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A taxi driver and four traffic cops displayed remarkable alertness and agility to save a 56-year-old woman who was about to fall into the Arabian Sea from Atal Setu, an official said on Saturday (August 17, 2024).



Around 7 pm on Friday (August 16, 2024) the woman, a resident of Mulund, reachd Atal Setu in a taxi and stopped the vehicle on the Nhava Sheva side.

The official said she walked to the side crash barrier and sat on the railing.

In the viral video, the taxi driver can be seen standing close to her. Just then, a police patrolling vehicle pulls over. Seeing the cops, the woman seems to lose her sitting position and falls.

The taxi driver grabs the falling woman by her hair in a split second. As the woman hanged precariously, her body dangling, four traffic cops sprint and climb onto the railing, shows the video.

“One of the cops bent down and held her just in time, managing to save her," the official said. The four cops then slowly pulled the woman up to safety, he said.

“The woman said she lost her balance in panic after seeing the police approach her. Nhava Sheva police are probing further,” the official added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

