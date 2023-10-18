HamberMenu
DRI seizes 7 kg cocaine worth ₹70 cr at Mumbai international airport; 4 'carriers' held

The Mumbai zonal unit of DRI also recovered a gun with five bullets from one of the accused who could not produce legal documents, he said

October 18, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The weapon has been handed over to the local police. File

The weapon has been handed over to the local police. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled smuggling bids at Mumbai international airport and seized 7 kg of cocaine worth ₹70 crore by arresting four carriers, including two foreign nationals, in separate incidents, an official said.

The Mumbai zonal unit of DRI also recovered a gun with five bullets from one of the accused who could not produce legal documents, he said.

The weapon has been handed over to the local police.

All four incidents were reported in the last couple of days. A female was among the four arrested persons, the official said on Tuesday.

A DRI team apprehended two persons who were trying to smuggle in cocaine by concealing it in false cavities of their trolley bags, he said.

Separately, it was found that two carriers had swallowed (cocaine) drug capsules. They were admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital and the capsules were extracted, he said.

In a follow-up action, DRI officials seized narcotic drugs (cocaine) from the residence of a man in Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, the official said, adding the contraband was smuggled from Nairobi through the Delhi airport.

