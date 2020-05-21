Draw up plan on limited resumption of film shoots: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to physical distancing norms amidst the lockdown.

Mr. Thackeray, however, ruled out the possibility of reopening cinema halls or theatres any time soon.

Shooting for films and other production activities have remained suspended since mid-March in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The government will consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to physical distancing and other norms,” the CM told a delegation of representatives of the entertainment industry, especially from the Marathi theatre, television and cinema.

The major demands of the industry included saving single-screen theatres, helping poor music composers, and waiving the Goods and Services Tax on film production. Mr. Thackeray told the delegation that he didn’t believe that clamping of lockdown meant everything coming to a standstill.

“We have allowed industries, trade and shops to open by taking all precautions. Commercial activities have also started in the State, barring the containment zones,” an official statement quoted Mr. Thackeray as saying on the occasion.

The CM said the huge entertainment industry comprises various elements like actors, backstage artistes, technicians, and workers.

Mr. Thackeray said his government will consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City and supporting folk artistes.

Referring to the demand of producers to allow resumption of shootings and post-production work, the CM said the demand can be considered in “non-red” zones in the State.

“However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene taken care of,” he said.

For editing studios, guidelines will have to be issued regarding the space and air conditioning system, he said. The CM also asked the State Culture Department and producers to check if some shootings can take place before monsoon starts, the statement said.

Shooting of about 70 Hindi and 40 Marathi films, and 10 web series have stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the livelihood of more than three lakh workers and technicians, it said.

As per estimates, 30,000 episodes of television content are produced every year. “The total investment in Hindi television is ₹5,000 crore and in Marathi it is ₹250 crore,” the statement quoted the delegation informing Mr. Thackeray.