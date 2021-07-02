Draft guidelines framed to prevent fake vaccination drives: BMC to HC

Mumbai

02 July 2021 23:03 IST

Civic body to appoint nodal officers for monitoring camps on private premises

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the Bombay High Court that it has framed draft guidelines to prevent fake vaccination camps at private housing societies, offices and other premises.

BMC’s counsel, senior advocate Anil Sakhare, told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni that the civic body has decided to appoint nodal officers for monitoring vaccination camps on private premises.

The submissions were made before the Bench, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Siddharth Chandrashekhar through lawyer Anita Castellino following instances of fake vaccination in Mumbai.

Mr. Sakhare said as per the draft guidelines, on receipt of a request for organising a vaccine drive, the BMC will verify the registration of the concerned private vaccination centre on the CoWIN portal before giving the go-ahead.

The BMC’s counsel also said that the civic body has written to cooperative housing societies and higher and technical education authorities to inform all housing complexes and educational institutions under them of the draft guidelines.