DPS snake bite: school carries out sanitisation of premises

After a snake bit a Class II student on the premises of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Nerul, the principal on Sunday held an emergency meeting with members of the parent-teacher association to discuss the incident.

“It was my moral responsibility to apologise to the parents and I did that. We also declared a three-day holiday till Wednesday for students up to Class V and a two-day holiday for those in Classes VI to IX. We used these days to sanitise the school. Professionals were hired for the work and steps that can be taken to prevent reptiles from entering the premises were discussed with them. We have also ordered solar snake repellents from Delhi. As of now they have only two pieces and we need at least 30,” principal J. Mohanty said.

Another group of 40 parents met Mr. Mohanty on Monday. “Since the principal himself called a meeting the previous day, parents were less anxious and happy that the school took cognisance of the issue and was willing to work on it. During the meeting, we insisted that the school make students aware of what should be done if they see a snake or find a snake bite on themselves. Most importantly, we asked them to train nurses to identify snake and other venomous bites and what must be done in such situations,” a parent who was part of the meeting said.

Ishayu Sen (7) was bitten by a snake in school on Friday and rushed to the hospital in a deep coma. He was saved in the nick of time after being put on life support and an antivenin treatment. “He regained consciousness in a few hours and was in the condition to speak to me the same day. I am thankful that the teachers took him to hospital immediately without waiting for any protocol. The school has constantly been in touch with us, checking on Ishayu’s well-being. Once he was fully conscious, he told me that he felt the hurt while going down the stairs but he did not see any creature,” Soumi Sen, the boy’s mother, said.

She said that while the doctors had their suspicions about the snake bite, it was confirmed when Ishayu reacted well to the antivenin treatment. He has now been discharged and the parents have been asked to be careful with his wound since it is still swollen.

Suresh Kharat, a Ghansoli-based sarpmitra, said cobras and Russell’s vipers usually come out to mate in this month. “Since it is winter, snakes prefer to stay inside the burrow and come out only to mate. The eggs then takes around three months to hatch, which is around monsoon, when there is an abundance of water and insects to feed on,” he said.

Mr. Kharat said snakes don’t usually bite, unless someone steps within a one-foot radius of their head. “If someone steps beyond the one-foot territory, the snake tries to escape. In this case, the symptoms and description of wound makes it seem like the child was attacked by a Russell’s viper.”