Downpour brings Vasai-Virar to its knees

The heavy downpour that lashed Vasai-Virar since Sunday evening brought the region to a standstill on Wednesday. Commuters were inconvenienced as unrelenting rain affected the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) bus service. Autorickshaws also did not ply.

Tukaram Shivabhakta, operation manager of VVMC bus service, said the buses ply 43 routes daily, but due to waterlogging, services on 41 routes were suspended. He said, “Buses have been operating on two routes in Vasai village with a frequency of 20 minutes. Services on other routes will resume once the water subsides.”

Mayank Ferreira (19), a resident of Vasai village, said he and his friends waited for a bus for over an hour before giving up. He said, “My friends from Mahim, Marine Lines and Mira Road had come to my house for a video shoot as part of a college project. They managed to make it to my place in the morning, but are stuck here now because bus and auto services have been suspended. There is no way to get to the railway station. We had rented expensive camera equipment for the project, but we had to call off the shoot due to the rain.”

Chulna village in Vasai was one of the worst affected areas as water entered houses. Jack Gomes, a resident of the village, said for the past two decades the villagers are forced to spend a few days every year trapped in their houses owing to flooding during the rains. He said, “Flooding was never a problem in our village till the VVMC narrowed the mouth of a huge drain that passes through the village. Reckless development and mushrooming of buildings have choked the natural course of water in the region, leaving us to wade through waist-high water every monsoon.” Mr. Gomes said complaints of waterlogging have fallen on deaf ears and the villagers continue to bear the brunt.

Meanwhile, around one lakh households faced power outage as water entered the power substation in Vasai (East) on Wednesday morning. Dinesh Agarwal, superintendent engineer, Maharashtra State Electricity Board, Palghar, said, “We had to cut power at 12 p.m. as equipment in the substation started going under water. Power will be restored after the water recedes.”

Umaji Helkar, tehsildar of Vasai taluka, said an average rainfall of 200 mm was recorded from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Mr. Helkar said, “The entire Vasai-Virar belt has been flooded and we have requested people to stay indoors. No untoward incident has been reported. The disaster management team, police and fire brigade will be quick to respond in case of any emergency.”