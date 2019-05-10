Double-decker bus rams into overhead pole; no one hurt

A double-decker bus rammed into an overhead pole at Vakola in Santacruz (East) in the early hours of Thursday. There were no injuries.

According to a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokesperson, the accident occurred at 1.05 a.m. on the service road on Vakola Bridge. “The bus crashed into the overhead gantry bar at the start of Vakola Bridge damaging the upper deck including three seats. There were no injuries.” This is the second instance of a double-decker bus dashing against a barrier in the same area. A similar incident had occurred last July.

BEST officials said the bus was not in service on Wednesday as it was under maintenance. The bus only had mechanic Dattatray Sawant and driver Anand Vibhute. “The route taken by the bus was not among the standard routes taken by double-decker buses. Prima facie, it looks like a case of negligence on part of the driver. A departmental inquiry into the incident has been initiated,” a BEST official said. Officials said the bus was travelling at such an odd hour as it was being taken to Kurla depot as part of its maintenance and it had not been in operation for a couple of days.

The number of double-decker buses has been reducing over the years and there are merely 120 left in the BEST’s fleet.