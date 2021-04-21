Door-to-door vaccination not possible: Centre to Bombay High Court

Contamination and wastage could affect efficacy, says affidavit

The Central government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that door-to-door vaccination for the COVID-19 virus is not possible as it was expected to lead to contamination and wastage.

Satyendra Singh, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, filed his affidavit and listed reasons for not being able to provide a door-to-door facility.

The affidavit read, “In case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation, case management may not be proper and there will be delay in reaching the health facility and challenges in maintaining protocol of observation of the patient for 30 minutes after vaccination. There were chances of contamination as during door-to-door inoculation, the vaccine container will be taken out at each house, which could affect its efficacy.”

The affidavit mentioned, “There was also the possibility of high wastage as inoculation drive will take longer. At the request of State governments, more vaccination centres have been approved with special consideration for senior citizens.” As to the registration for vaccination, it informed that people could register in advance or on site.

The reply was submitted in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two city-based lawyers who sought those above 75 years, bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound may be vaccinated at home.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni is expected to hear the PIL on April 22.