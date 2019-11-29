Don’t withhold information sought under RTI without reason: DGP

The office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, has issued instructions for information on ongoing cases, sought under the Right To Information Act, to be given out to applicants provided it can be established beyond doubt that giving out the information will not hamper the case.

The circular, signed by Special Inspector General of Police Milind Bharambe, Law and Order, on behalf of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, DGP, refers to repeated observations about police officers refusing point blank to share information about ongoing cases, saying it will hamper the investigation.

“It has been brought to the notice of the State Information Commissioner that applications filed under the RTI that seek information about registered cases are summarily dismissed, with the only reason given being that the information can not be revealed as it is an ongoing investigation. Police officers have been observed to refuse or avoid giving information using this reason,” the circular states.

It further says that following these observations, instructions were issued by the State Information Commissioner about making information available about records, case diaries and reports, and CCTV footage as requested under the RTI.

“The said information should be clearly provided to the applicants, provided it does not actually hamper the case in any manner. This, however, should be decided on a case to case basis, and should be judged on the merits of each application,” the circular states.

The circular also instructs police personnel to save a copy of every footage released to applicants under the RTI Act.

When contacted, Mr. Bharambe said, “We have observed ample examples of RTI applications being filed for frivolous reasons, which is why it is important to consider each application based on its merit.”

The circular ends by instructing all unit heads to pass on the instruction to their subordinates immediately.