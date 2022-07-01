Don't vent your anger on people of Aarrey: Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking on Thursday's developments, Mr. Thackeray said this was proposed in 2019 itself.

Meeting the press for the first time after his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asked the new government not to allow Metro shed in the Aarey forests land.

A day after sworn in as Chief Minister rebel leader Eknath Shinde reversed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision to shift the Mumbai Metro shed project Kanjurmarg.

"You backstabbed me, but I request you to not vent out that anger on people of Mumbai by giving Aarey land to Metro. This will be hazardous for the environment. You have Centre and State governments now and you can use Kanjur Marg plot for this. Don't destroy Aarey forest," Mr. Thackeray said.

Speaking on Thursday's developments, Mr. Thackeray said this was proposed in 2019 itself. "Why didn't the BJP accept that then? And why now? Had BJP followed our agreement then, the experiment of 2019 would never have happened," Mr. Thackeray said.

"The duo that was sworn in yesterday, would have been in power in 2019 itself. Amit Shah should have listened to me. Had they done that BJP would have its chief minister at least for two and half years. Now the BJP wouldn't get its CM. I don't know what that party has achieved out of this?" quipped Mr. Thackeray.

Taking a dig at Mr. Shinde and the BJP, Mr. Thackeray said: "You are saying that you made a Sena worker as CM. But let me tell you that this CM is not of Sena. You cannot have Sena's CM by sidelining Shiv Sena."

He also reiterated Bal Thackeray's demand of right to recall an MLA. "Sena chief used to say that the people should have the right to call MLA back. I think this is the time to bring that in reality," Mr. Thackeray said.