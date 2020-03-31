Mumbai

‘Don’t spray disinfectants on premises’

Thorough drench: BMC officials spraying disinfectant at a residential complex in the northern suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

Thorough drench: BMC officials spraying disinfectant at a residential complex in the northern suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Local civic bodies entrusted with the task, State govt. tells housing societies

The State government on Monday directed all housing societies to not spray disinfectants on their premises as the local civic bodies have been entrusted with the task. The matter was taken up on Monday at a meeting of the high-power committee set up to monitor the spread of novel coronavirus and take measures to contain the disease.

After the meeting, an official said, “It has been decided that all spraying activities will be done only by local authorities. It is advised that no one should undertake this activity. The local authorities will analyse the situation and take appropriate decision about the location and type of spraying.”

The official said ever since the coronavirus outbreak, several housing societies have voluntarily disinfected their premises. “However, uncontrolled spraying of disinfectants may lead to new health complications. As a result, it is important that the activity is conducted in a controlled manner and only when absolutely necessary,” the official said.

₹12.50 crore deposited

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said ₹12.50 crore has been deposited in two days in a special bank account set up for patients, which falls under the CM’s Relief Fund.

