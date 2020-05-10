Mumbai

Don’t increase fees this year, State tells schools

Managements asked to allow parents to pay in instalments

The Maharashtra government has directed all schools in the State, across all boards, all mediums, and from pre-primary to Class XII, to not increase the fees for the academic year 2020-21.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Education Department recently, all the schools have also been asked to provide an option to parents to pay any pending fees for 2019-2020 or for the upcoming year academic in monthly or tri-monthly instalments. It has directed the school managements to not seek fees in one instalment.

At the same time, the government has also asked schools to evaluate the infrastructure they will be using throughout the year and, “in case certain educational facilities are not going to be used, then the Executive Committee of Parent Teacher Association (EPTA) may pass a resolution seeking reduction in fees”.

All the schools will also have to give parents the option of paying fees online during the period of lockdown, the GR said.

The State government has already issued a notification directing schools to not force parents to pay fees of the previous or next year. The GR, dated March 30, directed schools to collect fees only after lockdown ends.

“The government is responding to the demands of the parents to ensure they don’t face any hardship in this time. The department had received complaints about schools demanding pending fees even in lockdown time and therefore we issued the notification on March 30,” said an official.

Parents, he added, are also worried about the post-corona scenario, both economically and socially. “At such a time, we decided to ensure that they are not burdened with extra expenditure in the form of increased school fees. Every school in the State, irrespective of its board or medium, has to follow the government direction on fees,” he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 2:53:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/dont-increase-fees-this-year-state-tells-schools/article31547769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY