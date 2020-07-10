‘Don’t impose curbs on travel to Konkan during Ganesh festival’

Mumbai

10 July 2020 23:47 IST

BJP MP Narayan Rane threatens to launch agitation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday threatened to launch an agitation if the Maharashtra government imposed restrictions on travelling from Mumbai to the Konkan region during Ganesh Chaturthi in August.

Narayan Rane, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister, said the festival is of extreme importance to people hailing from the Konkan region. Mr. Rane said, “Even though the people are settled in Mumbai, their native place is in Konkan. Every year, thousands of people from Mumbai visit Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This State government is trying to restrict their movement. If any such order is issued, then we will not sit calm. We will launch an agitation.”

Mr. Rane also opposed the proposal to issue e-passes to travellers. “Those who have a house in Konkan will travel there. No one should put the barrier of an e-pass. We oppose the allotment of e-passes,” he said.

‘Increase in visitors’

Mr. Rane, who belongs to Sindhudurg district, admitted that COVID-19 cases were rising in his home district owing to an increase in visitors from Mumbai. “We will ensure that all precautions are taken and safety norms are followed,” he said.

The administrations in the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been planning to impose travel restrictions on Mumbaikars ahead of the Ganesh festival. While the Ratnagiri district administration has withdrawn its proposal to impose a complete ban on entry of outsiders, the Sindhudurg district administration is likely to allow visitors till August 7 and enforce a 14-day quarantine period before the festival begins on August 22. A final decision will be taken within a week or two.

Ganesh mandals in Mumbai have already announced that the festival will be a low-key affair owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city and necessary precautions will be taken. The height of the Ganesh idol has been restricted to four feet and there will be no processions for the arrival or visarjan of Ganapati this year.