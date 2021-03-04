Donation drive triggers chaos in Assembly

People being threatened to pay: Patole

The Maharashtra Assembly saw heated exchanges on Thursday over the State-wide donation drive for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

State Congress chief and party MLA Nana Patole alleged that citizens were being threatened to make donations. “There are reports from different areas that people collecting donation are resorting to threats. Who are these people collecting funds in the name of Ram? Has the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] taken a contract for extortion in the name of Lord Ram?” he asked.

At this, BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House. Mr. Patole said he had specifically received complaints from an individual. “Who has given these people the right to collect money in the name of Lord Ram?Is there a charity trust which is collecting money? Where has the money gone that was collected 30 years ago? The BJP must answer,” he said.

As the protests continued, proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said those who survive on extortion do not understand the importance of donation. “If this Assembly wants to discuss donation, it should hold a special discussion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi demanded that Muslim ministers in the State government resign to protest over the reference to Babri Masjid demolition by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Mr. Thackeray had mentioned how his father and Sena chief late Bal Thackeray claimed responsibility for the demolition. “How can such a speech be made inside the Assembly at a time when a government, which believes in secularism, is in power?” he asked