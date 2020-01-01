Donation box with ₹40,000 stolen from temple in Kalyan

The Kongaon police have initiated inquiries into a burglary at a temple in Kalyan, where unidentified people made away with the temple’s donation box containing ₹40,000.

According to the police, the crime was committed between Monday night and Tuesday morning at a Ram temple in Kongaon.

“The burglary was discovered around 6 a.m., when the priest reached the temple to open it and found the lock broken open. He entered the temple and saw that the donation box was missing and so was the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera system,” an officer with the Kongaon police said.

The officer said prima facie, the involvement of three to four people is suspected in the offence, as the box is not light enough for just one person to carry and still make a quick getaway.

‘Single suspect’

“A CCTV camera mounted a short distance away from the temple has captured a single suspect, who seems to be in his late teens or early 20s, running away from the temple in the early hours of the day. We are working on the assumption that the accused split up after committing the burglary, and while this suspect fled in one direction, at least two others headed in another direction with the box,” he said.

The priest has told the police that the donation box was securely locked and the police suspect that the burglars made away with it as they were unable to open it quickly. “We are checking on the movements of known offenders with a history of burglary and seeking help from local informants. We have also obtained footage from several other cameras around the temple and are scanning it for clues,” the officer said.

The police have for the moment registered a case of burglary against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.