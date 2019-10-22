Domestic help dies in freak accident in Navy Nagar

A 54-year-old woman died in a freak accident involving a lift in the Naval Officers Residential Area (NOFRA) in Colaba on Monday afternoon. The Cuffe Parade police have initiated inquiries into the incident.

According to the police, Aarti Pardeshi was a resident of Room 4 on the second floor of Vijaya building in NOFRA, Navy Nagar. The police said she worked as domestic help at the residence of Commodore Nitin Kapoor, who stays on the second floor with his family.

The incident occurred around noon, when Pardeshi had stepped out of the house to walk the Kapoor family’s dog, the police said.

“According to inquiries so far, she was about to enter the elevator when her leg got stuck in the space between the lift and the shaft wall, and the elevator moved upwards at the same time and then halted halfway,” senior police inspector Rajkumar Dongre, Cuffe Parade police station, said.

Her screams drew the attention of some residents, who called the Naval police.

Door removed

“Technicians were called in and they dismantled the lift door on the third floor, after which she was extricated. She was immediately taken to the I.N.H.S Ashwini in Colaba, where she was declared dead before admission,” Mr. Dongre said.

Pardeshi’s husband, Dashrath, who works as a labourer in Navy Nagar, said he was at work when the accident occurred.

“By the time I got to the building, a crowd had gathered there and I could here Aarti screaming. It took us about 45 minutes to get her out. I don’t understand how she got stuck because the space is so narrow and her physique was bulky. It is also not clear why the lift went up when she wanted to go to the ground floor,” Mr. Pardeshi said.

‘Rushed to spot’

A Defence spokesperson said technicians were already on the premises and reached the spot immediately. “However, the lift was jammed and it took quite some time for them to dismantle the door. It was difficult because the lift was stuck between two floors,” the spokesperson said.

The Cuffe Parade police have registered an accidental death report for the moment. Pardeshi’s body has been sent to GT Hospital near Crawford Market for post-mortem examination, so that the exact cause of death can be ascertained.