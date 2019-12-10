Dombivli man cons auto driver of ₹2 lakh on promise of U.S. dollars

The Turbhe police have arrested a man from Dombivli on Saturday for allegedly cheating an autorickshaw driver of ₹2 lakh by promising American dollars in exchange of Indian rupees.

The accused, Yusuf Amir Khan (27), is suspected to be part of a 12-member gang which targets auto and taxi drivers. “Their modus operandi is to start a conversation with the driver of an auto or taxi and show them an American dollar. They would then claim that they have more such dollars which they want to exchange for Indian rupees. They would also promise a commission if they bring any customer,” assistant police inspector Pavan Nandre from Turbhe police station said.

The victims usually arrange the money somehow and give it to the accused. The gang members then pack blank notes in layers of polythene and exchange with the Indian currency notes. By the time the victim realises that he has been cheated, the accused flees. “The accused keep one SIM card for one crime so the complainant will not be able to get in touch with them,” Mr. Nandre said.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Chetan Gaikwad, an Ola auto driver, was cheated by a member of the gang who identified himself as Baban Shaikh at Vashi. Mr. Shaikh was accompanied by two other men while exchanging ₹2 lakh.

On the same day around 1 p.m., Mr. Khan who introduced himself as Mosin and was accompanied by a man and two women conned autorickshaw driver Radhesyam Yadav of ₹2 lakh at Turbhe. Mr. Yadav had allegedly mortgaged his wife’s jewellery to gather the money. Based on his complaint, the accused was arrested.

A similar case was registered last month wherein an auto driver was cheated of ₹1.75 lakh in Turbhe. “We have evidence that the gang is based in Dombivali, and Mr. Khan and his accomplices were involved in all three cases. Investigations are on to nab the remaining gang members,” Mr. Nandre said.