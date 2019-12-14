Doctors reattach arm of 11-year-old who was injured in lift accident

A team of doctors from Fortis Hospital in Mulund has successfully reattached the arm of an 11-year-old child which was severed after getting stuck in a lift. The boy, Abdul Ashan Khan, underwent surgery on November 26 and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

According to the doctors, Abdul’s left arm was cut off when it got stuck in the lift while he was going to play with friends.

His family rushed him to a local hospital, taking along the limb in an ice pack. Doctors administered emergency care and bandaged the limb, after which he was taken to Fortis Hospital for reimplantation surgery.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sachin Bhonsle said, “Anaesthetists performed rapid sequence intubation because, in these types of cases, emergency anaesthesia is required irrespective of fasting status of patient.”

Dr. Sitaram Prasad, consultant, plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, said the longer the interval between the limb being severed and reattached, the greater is the chance of complications. “In such cases, emergency medical assistance, rapid patient transfer and intervention by specialists are crucial,” he said.

Doctors are positive that Abdul will be able to go back to school in a few weeks.