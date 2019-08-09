Doctors call off strike, for now

Resident doctors in the State called off their strike due to flood situation in several districts. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Thursday said they would wait till August 31 for their demands to be fulfilled, and threatened to go on indefinite strike after that if they were not met.

“Considering the worse State of floods in Maharashtra and possible outbreaks, we don’t want patients to suffer. We central MARD, in good faith and humanity, postpone our agitation until further notice,” MARD said in a statement issued on Thursday. “We have postponed, not ended the agitation,” they added.

Nearly 70% of the 4,500-odd resident doctors across the State stayed away from work on Wednesday demanding a hike in their stipend, and leave for maternity and tuberculosis. The doctors also protested the irregularity of stipend payment in the Nagpur, Akola, Latur, and Ambejogai medical colleges.

“The pending stipend was credited to the accounts of residents doctors on Thursday. We have also been assured a ₹5,000 hike in stipend,” said Dr. Deepak Mundhe, general secretary of MARD. The government had invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against the striking doctors but Dr. Mundhe said the strike has not been called off because of that. “We will protest if the government fails us this time,” he said.