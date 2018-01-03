Doctors call of strike midway; little impact on hospitals in city

Doctors called off their 12-hour strike midway on Tuesday, after the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill placed in the Lok Sabha was deferred to the standing committee for discussion.

Before it was called off, the strike had little impact on patients in Mumbai, with most doctors reporting for work in public as well as private hospitals.

The doctors, mainly members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), had announced a flash strike to protest against the Bill, which they have termed as anti-poor and anti-people.

Hope from committee

Jayesh Lele, national secretary of the IMA’s hospital board, said, “The news that the Bill was deferred to the standing committee reached us around 2.30 p.m.-3 p.m. The committee will deliberate the points that we have raised for three months.” Dr. Lele said doctors resumed work in out-patient departments (OPDs) as soon as the news came in.

The NMC Bill has been drafted to replace the existing Indian Medical Council Act that governs the Medical Council of India, the only medical regulatory body in the country. With the MCI facing allegations of corruption, the government aims to replace MCI with a National Medical Council through the new legislation.

The Bill was first put up in the public domain in May 2017. Dr. Lele said, “We have been opposing it since then. All the due diligence was followed by sending in our objections and suggestions, but very little was changed.”

Regular functioning

Though doctors were gearing up for an indefinite strike had their concerns gone unacknowledged, the strike call did not have much impact on Tuesday. Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer, Nanavati Hospital, said, “Since the strike was announced only a day earlier, very few doctors cancelled their OPDs. Most of our doctors reported for their consultations.”

Avinash Supe, dean of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run KEM hospital, said public hospitals functioned as on regular days: “We did not have much impact in our hospitals.”

The problems

One of the main issues doctors have with the MNC Bill is that the council will have a large number of government-appointed members, as against MCI, which had elected members.

The Bill also lets private medical colleges decide fees for 60% of their seats, which can push up the cost of medical education. The Bill also allows those practising alternate medicine to practise modern medicine by taking a bridge course.

A doctor said the this also demeaned Ayurveda, homoeopathy and other alternate fields of medicine by encouraging practitioners to move to allopathy using a shortcut. He said, “It is nothing but a ploy to fill the seats in homoeopathy and Ayurveda colleges, which have been lying vacant.”