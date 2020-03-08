Doctors call for more awareness of spina bifida

Shreya Sharma

08 March 2020 00:59 IST

Birth defect impedes bladder control; superstitions are hurdles in rural areas

Dombivli resident Khushi Ganatra has never attended school or done the things any teenager would consider normal. She never went out, never played sports and never socialised with boys and girls of her age, all because of a congenital condition that did not even get diagnosed till three years ago.

“I had bladder control issues and due to this reason no school was willing to give me admission. Even my mother was not aware about why I was suffering from this condition and thought it was a tumour. I even underwent surgery for the same. I studied using my brothers’ books and only went out to appear for exams,” said Ms. Ganatra.

With no other contact with the outside world, she turned to the parallel universe of social media, and three years ago, made a friend on Facebook, which changed the course of her life. Through this friend, she became part of a basketball group and here she met some people who helped her understand that she was suffering from a condition called spina bifida.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Dr. Santosh J. Karmarkar, chairman of the Spina Bifida Foundation, four out of every 1,000 children born in India have spina bifida, a common birth defect that often goes unnoticed due to lack of awareness.

“This rate in India is four times that of western countries. An important fact that people miss is that it is preventable,” said Dr. Karmarkar. His foundation has been working on prevention and treatment of spina bifida and rehabilitation of patients in Mumbai.

Dr. Karmarkar as well as other experts in the field and patients suffering from the condition came together at a conference, organised in collaboration with Meyer Organics, to spread awareness of spina bifida at Nehru Centre earlier this week.

Uma Kalekar, director of Meyer Organics, said a major cause for the occurence of spina bifida is poor nutrition, specifically low levels of folic acid in pregnant women, which contributes to this birth defect. Meyer Organics, a U.K.-based neutraceutical company, provides healthcare solutions in the form of nutrient medicines to both men and women which, when taken in advance, can prevent the incidence of the condition.

Experts said the condition is more acute in families from low socio-economic backgrounds. Dr. Ramdas Marad, who runs a hospital in Jawahar district in Maharashtra, says parental counselling proves to be most difficult in rural areas due to the prevalence of superstitions and traditional beliefs.

“They prefer going to a tantrik and only go to a hospital if specifically told to do so. This is the biggest hurdle. Illiteracy and early marriage with no gaps between child births also lead to problems,” Dr. Marad said.

While the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, a scheme under the National Rural Health Mission, has done significant work in recent years in identifying and ensuring free treatment of spina bifida in rural areas, Dr. Karmarkar said it is being wound up.

Doctors say there is a dire need of better allocation of resources as the incidence of common birth defects in India is staggeringly high and the country has a long way to go in this regard.