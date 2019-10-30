Doctor questions IMA’s silence on crucial issues

Gynaecologist Dr. Arun Gadre, who has been a strong voice on patients’ rights, has written a scathing open letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), highlighting its failure to take a stand on crucial issues in the medical system.

In the seven-page letter, Dr. Gadre states how the biggest doctors’ body has never voluntarily taken up issues like the practice of ‘cuts and commission’, price cap on medical devices and more.

IMA describes itself as the “only representative, national voluntary organisation of doctors of modern scientific system of medicine, which looks after the interest of doctors as well as the well being of the community at large”. But Dr. Gadre has questioned the body’s silence on issues that affect the community.

“There are so many factors that are ailing the medical system. To start with, the IMA can do four things — take a strong stand against cuts and commissions, take a stand on the cost and MRP difference, push for inclusion of non-doctors in the medical ethics committee and trigger discussions. There is a sensible segment in the IMA. They should now take charge and stand up,” Dr. Gadre, a member of the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare, told The Hindu. He said he had been mulling over these questions for long and put them down in an open letter in Marathi for the Deepawali edition of Grahak Hit, a consumer activism magazine.

“IMA has never spoken against unethical practices of doctors or protested such bad practices,” he wrote.