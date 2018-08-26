Doctor goes missing, note found in clinic

A doctor based in south Mumbai went missing on Saturday morning after leaving what the JJ Marg police suspect is a suicide note in his clinic.

According to the JJ Marg police, Dr. Irfan Matihat, a resident of Masjid Street, left his residence at 4 a.m. on Saturday following an argument with his family members. His family later registered a missing person’s complaint at the police station.

‘Don’t look for me’

Senior Police Inspector Shirish Gaikwad, JJ Marg police station, said, “We visited Dr. Matihat’s clinic and found that he had left his cell phone there. We also found a note in which he has apologised for all the trouble he has caused to people. The note also mentioned that no one should make any efforts to try and find him.” The police and Dr. Matihat’s family are trying to locate him. Inquiries are being made with friends and relatives to find out the possible places he might have sought refuge in, the officers said.