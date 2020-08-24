Divisions at regional level too: Pune Congress leaders

‘Young faces repeatedly sidelined by top brass, party riven with sycophancy’

The split within the central Congress leadership —between those favouring the Gandhi family to continue helming the party and those urging for a revamp of the party’s leadership — mirrors the sharp division within the Maharashtra Congress and the Pune unit, party leaders said on Monday.

While a section of leaders within the Pune unit firmly stand by the Gandhi family, some others echo the sentiment of the 23 senior leaders who had allegedly written a letter demanding an overhaul of the party structure.

Speaking to The Hindu, a Congress leader from Pune said the party had not done any introspection following its losses in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly polls. “Young faces in the party — be they at the national or the regional levels — have been repeatedly sidelined by certain members of the top brass in favour of a perpetual ‘gerontocracy’. The party is riven with sycophancy and holds scarce promise for youngsters,” said the leader.

Yet others expressed disaffection with the party organisation. “There has absolutely been no effort on part of the decision makers to reach out to the youth. The same old ineffectual faces, be it All India Congress Committee general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge or [current Maharashtra party chief] Balasaheb Thorat or senior Congressman Digvijay Singh are being given responsibilities which they have not been able to handle efficiently,” said another local leader.

He said it was only because of the efforts of the party rank-and-file that the Congress could put up a spirited fight during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. He said it was dispiriting that Mr. Kharge, despite being defeated by his erstwhile associate Dr. Umesh Jadhav [of the Bharatiya Janata Party] during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, by a huge margin of more than a lakh votes, had been ‘promoted’ by being offered a Rajya Sabha berth.

City-based analyst Rajendra Pandharpure said major sections of the youth, which today constitute 60% of the electorate, had shifted towards the BJP. He said, “Despite the Congress’s rich legacy of 135 years, it has failed to tap the resources and the potential of the young electorate. This is reflected today in form of an enfeebled National Students’ Union of India, which has lost its vibrancy. How can one expect youth to be attracted to the Congress if there are no incentives for their growth? The same Pradesh Congress Committee delegates have held sway in the Pune and Maharashtra Congress for the last two decades.”

The party, unlike the BJP, had not exerted itself in creating a second-rung leadership, instead permitting a stagnant leadership past their prime to hold sway.

According to another political observer, the absence of a full-time Congress Working Committee president had immeasurably hurt the party’s interests. “With no leader to communicate to workers or galvanise the party rank-and-file, the Congress’s prospects appear very bleak indeed in crucial electoral contests in other parts of the country. Already, the BJP has girded itself up for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, forming an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), while the Congress is struggling to sort itself out,” he said.

The analyst further said that the BJP’s decision to appoint former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis – a young face of the party – as Bihar’s election in-charge was a master stroke designed to appeal not only to the youth demographic but only the Brahmin vote-bank.

“It appears that the party has yet to learn its lessons even after the exit Jyotiraditya Scindia,” quipped Mr. Pandharpure.

Refuting allegations

However, senior Pune Congress leader Mohan Joshi refuted suggestions of the leadership or the party organisation being in a state of disarray. “One must bear in mind that at this stage, only Rahul Gandhi can be a strong alternative to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. I do not think anywhere in the alleged letter the 23 leaders have expressed displeasure with the style of the Gandhis’ leadership,” he said. Mr. Joshi added that the party was in a much better state in Maharashtra than it had been in the last decade.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramesh Iyer, Pune city Congress general secretary and party spokesperson, said any suggestions put forward for the party leadership’s consideration should be done in a proper forum.

“The letter allegedly written by 23 leaders should not have been leaked to the press. Having said that, the party does require a revamp and some serious introspection about its electoral setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls,” Mr. Iyer said.