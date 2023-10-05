‘Divine’ connection on canvas at Jehangir Art Gallery 

October 05, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Everything is within us — the God, the Evil — it is up to us who we choose, says Rabin Bar who is exhibiting his paintings titled, ‘Divine’ at Jehangir Art Gallery from October 2 till October 8. As the title of the exhibition suggests, the 54 paintings highlighta deep-rooted connection of human mind and soul with spirituality.

“I am portraying the relationship of mankind with the spiritual world. We seek spirituality, peace and God outside whereas everything is within us. Through my work, I am trying to give viewers a sense that we are extremely powerful if only we realise our senses. Saints and yogis meditate and radiate such immense aura wherever they go; it shows their physical health as well as their spiritual power. We all are capable of achieving that, we just need the right mind and consistency,” says Assam-based artist Rabin who is popular as a speed painter and has set several records; his features in the Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, Geniuses Book of World Records, Assamese Book of Records for painting with both hands and one leg simultaneously.

On canvas, there is nari shakti (women power) that shows various forms of Hindu Goddess Durga and Kali as a creator, protector, the Mother and also capable of destruction and wars.

“Through these paintings, I invite all to explore the depths of spirituality, spark conversations on belief systems and discover the universal threads that unite us all in our quest for the divine. I wish this exhibition be a testament to the enduring fascination of God, a celebration of human creativity and an invitation to contemplate the mysteries of the cosmos,” says Rabin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divine, a solo painting exhibition by World Record artist, Speed Painter Rabin Bar at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai till October 8 from 11am to 7pm

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.