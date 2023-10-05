HamberMenu
‘Divine’ connection on canvas at Jehangir Art Gallery 

Exhibition titled ‘Divine’ is a solo art exhibition by speed painter artist, Rabin Bar at Jehangir Art Gallery

October 05, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Purnima Sah
Divine, a solo painting exhibition by artist Rabin Bar is on display at Jehangir Art Gallery.

Divine, a solo painting exhibition by artist Rabin Bar is on display at Jehangir Art Gallery. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Everything is within us — the God, the Evil — it is up to us who we choose, says Rabin Bar who is exhibiting his paintings titled, ‘Divine’ at Jehangir Art Gallery from October 2 till October 8. As the title of the exhibition suggests, the 54 paintings highlighta deep-rooted connection of human mind and soul with spirituality.

Through these paintings the artist is exploring the depths of spirituality.

Through these paintings the artist is exploring the depths of spirituality. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I am portraying the relationship of mankind with the spiritual world. We seek spirituality, peace and God outside whereas everything is within us. Through my work, I am trying to give viewers a sense that we are extremely powerful if only we realise our senses. Saints and yogis meditate and radiate such immense aura wherever they go; it shows their physical health as well as their spiritual power. We all are capable of achieving that, we just need the right mind and consistency,” says Assam-based artist Rabin who is popular as a speed painter and has set several records; his features in the Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, Geniuses Book of World Records, Assamese Book of Records for painting with both hands and one leg simultaneously.

On canvas, there is nari shakti (women power) that shows various forms of Hindu Goddess Durga and Kali as a creator, protector, the Mother and also capable of destruction and wars.

‘Nari Shakti’ on the canvas of Rabin Bar.

‘Nari Shakti’ on the canvas of Rabin Bar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Through these paintings, I invite all to explore the depths of spirituality, spark conversations on belief systems and discover the universal threads that unite us all in our quest for the divine. I wish this exhibition be a testament to the enduring fascination of God, a celebration of human creativity and an invitation to contemplate the mysteries of the cosmos,” says Rabin.

Divine, a solo painting exhibition by World Record artist, Speed Painter Rabin Bar at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai till October 8 from 11am to 7pm

