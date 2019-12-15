Diversion of flight leads to arrest of woman with 10kg gold in Mumbai

The diversion of a Beijing-New Delhi Air China Airlines flight to Mumbai due to bad weather in the Capital resulted in the arrest of a woman who was allegedly found to be smuggling gold on Friday.

According to Customs officials, the arrest was made by the Air Intelligence Unit, while conducting a general check on Friday.

“AIU officers were deployed at strategic locations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday to keep a discreet watch. During this period, they intercepted a passenger, identified as Cong Ling, who had alighted from a Beijing-New Delhi flight after it was diverted to Mumbai because of the bad weather conditions in the national Capital,” according to a customs officer.

Personal search

Ms. Ling, during a personal search, was found to be carrying ten pieces of 24 carat gold, each weighing one kilogram, worth over ₹3.38 crore at the current market rates.

On being questioned, Ms. Ling reportedly confessed that she was smuggling the gold to evade customs duty. Following this she was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

Gold bars in AI flight

Meanwhile, in another incident, ten cut pieces of gold bars were found while AIU officers were conducting a routine search of an Air India flight, which landed in Mumbai from Dubai on Thursday.

The bars, which weigh 2570 grams and are worth ₹87 lakh, were seized under the assumption that they were being smuggled and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the perpetrators, officers said.