District courts are not ‘secondary’, they are core of judicial system: Justice Oka

Justice Oka inaugurated the new building of the Bhiwandi magistrate court in Thane

PTI Thane
October 06, 2022 12:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Courts at the district and taluka level should not be considered ‘secondary’ as they provide justice to the common people, Supreme Court judge Abhay S. Oka has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Bhiwandi magistrate court in Thane district on Wednesday.

District and taluka courts play an important role in providing justice to common people; hence they are the core of the judicial system and should not be looked upon as "secondary courts", he said.

Acknowledging that several good court buildings have been constructed in Maharashtra in the last ten years, Justice Oka said the State government should still try to provide better facilities which will ensure speedy delivery of justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of information technology should be increased and the Thane district court should take the initiative in this regard, said Justice Oka.

Justice Gauri Godse of the Bombay High Court urged the judges at the Bhiwandi court as well as lawyers to try and settle or dispose of cases pending for five to ten years as soon as possible.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State Kapil Patil assured assistance for a digital library facility at the Bhiwandi court from his MP funds.

Provision will be made in the next budget for an additional sessions court in Thane district, he said.

Maharashtra PWD minister Ravindra Chavan said the construction of a new court at Kalyan will be expedited if land was made available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app