Dissolve EC and reconstitute it through election: Uddhav Thackeray

February 21, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Election Commission should be dissolved immediately and reconstituted through an election.

“There should be a proper mechanism to constitute the EC, probably through elections. The EC’s order (on recognising rival Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena and allotting the symbol of bow and arrow) is wrong. Supreme Court is the last ray of hope,” he said.

On Sunday he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that they would never be able to finish off the Shiv Sena despite using the state machinery “which has become their slave”.

Mr. Thackeray met his close associates, including Sanjay Raut, Subhash Desai, Anil Desai and Anil Parab, at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Monday.

“They stole everything from me. The name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) of our party have been stolen, but the name ‘Thackeray’ cannot be stolen,” the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra said. “The 2024 Lok Sabha election may turn out to be the last election in the country, as after that dictatorship will start, and there won’t be any elections,” he added.

He accused the BJP of destroying democracy with the help of democratic institutions. On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain an oral mention made by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to urgently list its plea challenging the poll panel’s decision.

According to Mr. Thackeray, there was not a single instance where the party name and symbol were directly given to one faction. “When there was a split in Congress, a dispute between Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and other parties, the EC froze the existing party names and symbols and allotted new ones. But in our case, they went a step further (and ruled that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena). What was the need for the EC to give this decision in a hurry,” he asked.

“Even if the other faction took our name and symbol, they can’t take our Thackeray name. I was lucky to be born to the family of Balasaheb Thackeray,” the 62-year-old Sena leader said.

Asked about his camp allegedly transferring funds from Shiv Sena’s official bank accounts, he said the EC had no right to speak on what happened to the party funds and that it cannot act like a sultan. “Its role is limited only to holding fair elections and ensuring internal democracy within a political party. It will attract a criminal case if it dabbles in party funds distribution,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said his outfit would contest all election in 2024 in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “The friendship between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA will remain in the 2024 Assembly election, and whatever polls will be held in between, the election alliance with remain,” Mr. Ambedkar said.