Disqualification row: NCP MPs Sule, Tatkare file pleas with LS Speaker

November 04, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, and party MP from the Ajit Pawar group Sunil Tatkare have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to expedite the disqualification proceedings against each other.

Ms. Sule said on Friday that she had filed a disqualification petition on July 4, seeking Mr. Tatkare’s disqualification as an MP. “It has been four months but no action has been taken,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Tatkare said he has also filed a plea with Mr. Birla, asking him to take action against Ms. Sule. “We demand that a decision be taken soon,” he said.

