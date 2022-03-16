Disha Salian case: Union Minister Narayan Rane, son Nitesh get anticipatory bail

Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane face the charge of spreading misinformation about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

March 16, 2022 14:33 IST

On February 19, the father and son held a press conference making misleading and defamatory statements against Disha who allegedly committed suicide on June 8, 2020.

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with an FIR filed against them for spreading misinformation about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian.

On February 19, the Ranes held a press conference in which they made misleading and defamatory statements against Disha who allegedly committed suicide on June 8, 2020. Six days later the actor was found dead in his flat.

Soon after the press conference, Disha's family filed a FIR against the duo at Malvani police station under Sections 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), Sec. 500 (defamation), Sec. 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Sec. 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Sec. 506 II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Information Technology Act.

Disha'a mother Vasanti Salian had also approached the Maharashtra State Women's Commission demanding action against the Ranes.

Earlier this month, a Mumbai court had granted interim protection from arrest to the father and son till March 10. They had then approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

Additional sessions judge S.U. Baghele on Wednesday allowed their pre-arrest bail plea.