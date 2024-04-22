Discussions underway to acquire Reliance Infrastructure’s Mumbai Metro line

April 22, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Mumbai

In the backdrop of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) suffering a setback in the Supreme Court for having to return about ₹8,000 crore to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Maharashtra government has initiated the process for discussions to acquire the Mumbai Metro Line 1, where the corporate group has a majority stake and operates the same.

Currently, discussions with the lenders are underway as part of the process to acquire the metro system. Back in 2020, the private player had approached the government to buy out the project.

“Discussions with the lenders are crucial to buy out the project, I won’t be able to comment on the contours of the same,” said a government official. This is India’s first metro project to be financed by six Indian banks — Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and India Infrastructure Finance Company.

Two of them — State Bank of India and IDBI Bank — had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The insolvency petition was disposed of on April 15 “...in view of One-Time debt Settlement (OTS) issued by all lenders,” RInfra announced in a regulatory filing.

This OTS will be paid by the government’s Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Separately, discussions with RInfra or Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) representatives will ascertain the final pay out by the government to the corporate group.

“As per the acquisition norms, the lender dues will be cleared first, followed by government dues, employee salaries, preferential shareholders, and so on. RInfra’s equity payment comes at the end,” explained another State official.

For a decade since 2013, MMOPL owes over ₹300 crore to the civic body in property tax.

MMOPL has not respond to the emailed queries.

Under Public–Private Partnership, 74% stake is held by RInfra in the special purpose vehicle – MMOPL. The balance 26% is held by MMRDA.

The government-appointed independent committee led by former bureaucrat Johny Joseph has pegged the value of Anil Ambani led firm’s stake for this 11.40 km line at ₹4,000 crore (at an enterprise value of about ₹5,400 crore) and the same has been approved by Eknath Shinde led government to acquire the metro line. Sources within MMOPL during a conversation with The Hindu disagreed with the figure and claimed that the asset’s value is more than this.

Since the line’s construction, the private and government bodies have held opposing views on multiple issues, such as, fixation of fare, construction cost, non-fare box revenue, etc. MMOPL claimed that it spent ₹4,026 crore towards construction, while MMRDA claimed the actual cost to be ₹2,356 crore, as stated in the bid documents back in 2006-07.

So far, the Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar is the only such line that connects the island metropolis’ East and West. For over a century, the rail based public transportation network has met with the North-South daily commuting needs.

“Since the first day, this metro line has been popular. Being the only such East–West link, the Year-on-Year ridership growth is 7%. They [MMOPL] cannot claim they are financially bleeding,” added a bureaucrat. The line caters to over 4.6 lakh passengers daily on weekdays in 408 trips, with service frequency of about 3.5 minutes during rush hours. During the nine years since opening, over 90 crore passengers have taken a ride on this commuting system. The route was inaugurated in June 2014.