Discontent within Mumbai Congress over nomination to Council

Mumbai

03 November 2020 01:41 IST

Party is yet to announce the four names who would get seats from Governor’s quota

Discontent is growing within the Maharashtra Congress even before it announces the names of four candidates out of the 12 to be nominated to the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota.

According to sources, the four names chosen by the Congress leadership do not include a north Indian leader. “We have been insisting that there has to be representation from Mumbai’s north Indian leadership. At a time when the BJP is promoting imported Congress leaders with plum posts within the organisation, the Mumbai unit of the Congress is neglecting the Hindu north Indian leadership,” a senior party functionary, who did not wish to be named, said.

All three parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have given four names each for the 12 Council seats to be filled with consent from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. While the names are not being made public, Congress insiders claim that the four names are State unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant, senior leader Mohan Joshi, former MLA Muzaffar Hussain, and former minister Naseem Khan.

“More than half a dozen north Indian Congress leaders such as Rajhans Singh, Ramesh Thakur, and Jaiprakash Singh have already been accommodated within the city unit of the BJP as senior office-bearers. The Mumbai Congress has already suffered in the previous civic polls. Despite this, the party leadership has not recognised the importance of keeping north Indian leadership intact,” another party leader said.

The party leader pointed out that the Congress had two ministers in the State Cabinet from Mumbai city — one was a Muslim and the other Dalit — and the other two MLAs were Muslims. “The Congress is known to extend justice to all sections of society. North Indian voters are important in the upcoming civic polls in the beginning of 2022. Steps must be taken to bring the community back to the party from the BJP,” he said.

Despite several attempts, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad could not be reached for a comment.