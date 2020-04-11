Dip in new cases in G South ward

There has been a drop in the number of fresh cases reported in G South, the ward with the highest COVID-19 cases in the city, with only 15 new cases being recorded.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, the tally in the ward, which comprises areas such as Worli Naka and BDD chawl, now stands at 199. Over the past few days, the ward had been reporting a daily average of 50 new cases. Other wards such as E (Byculla) reported five new cases, D (Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar) eight, and K West (Andheri West) five.

Over 100 BMC workers in three days have helped open a new COVID-19 ward in Poddar Hospital, which was being used as a quarantine facility. A team of 12 doctors and 24 nurses headed by Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala ward will be running the ward.

The BMC will be adhering to the classification of health facilities proposed by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday: COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DHC). These facilities will have separate areas for suspected cases and confirmed cases as the two “are not supposed to be mixed under any circumstances.” The first type are institutional quarantines for suspected cases, the second are for cases clinically assigned as moderate, and the third for those clinically assigned as severe. There are 25 DCHCs in Mumbai which can accommodate 1,130 patients, and 26 DCHs with a capacity of 1,851 and 109 ICU beds.

3 new cases in Dadar

Dadar reported three new cases on Friday, taking its tally to six. The new cases include two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital, aged 27 and 42, and an 83-year-old resident of N.C. Kelkar Road. Twenty-eight other nurses of the hospital have been placed in quarantine. The hospital’s management has been ordered to stop new admissions and shift patients in 48 hours.

Man dies in Mahim

Mahim’s first patient, a 43-year-old man who ran a butcher’s shop in Worli and tested positive this month, died on Friday. The area also reported its third case on Friday with a 59-year-old man, who visited Sushrusha Hospital every alternate day for dialysis, testing positive. Earlier, a nurse from Breach Candy Hospital residing in Mahim had tested positive. BMC has issued a circular directing dialysis centres to screen all patients for symptoms of COVID-19. Besides, centres can create a separate facility for dialysis of COVID-19 patients. Any centre violating these directions can face punitive action. Patients can also be referred to the five major hospitals — Kasturba, KEM, Saifee, SevenHills, and Nanavati — for dialysis.

Death in Kharghar

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from Kharghar who tested positive on Thursday died the same night. “As per protocol, after he was tested positive, he was shifted from DY Patil Hospital to Vashi General hospital,” an official from the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

“There is no need to panic. The patient had dengue and multiple complications. He was an auto driver, but he did not work for the last 15 days because he fell ill. He was suffereing from fever for close to 10 days. We have tested his wife, mother and daughter and their samples have returned negative. The body was taken from the hospital by authorities and experts for final rites. Only close family members were allowed,” Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said.

On Friday, NMMC reported two positive cases, taking the tally to 33. One of the patients is the 68-year-old wife of an 72-year-old man who died on Sunday at Reliance Hospital after a heart ailment. The second patient is a 75-year-old from Vashi. “We are yet to figure out how the person contracted the virus,” an NMMC officer said. NMMC has currently 33 positive cases, 185 negative and 53 pending reports. Meanwhile, PMC has 21 positive cases, 265 negative and 19 pending reports.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)