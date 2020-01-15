Dip in fatal accidents rise in serious, minor accidents in Navi Mumbai

Various initiatives by traffic police in Navi Mumbai, including e-challans, have collectively helped reduce number of accidents in 2019 by 459 (38%). The total number of accidents in 2019 was 744, down from 1,203 in 2018. “E-challans have helped us curb accidents to a great extent. The CCTVs automatically generate e-challans. Besides, we are also using e-challans to penalise those caught flouting rules by our personnel. Our initiative on ‘campus with helmet’ has reached 121 campuses including, commercial spaces and colleges. We will soon be approaching housing societies and put up boards saying that no person on two-wheeler would be allowed inside without helmets,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunil Lokhande told The Hindu.

According to statistics provided by traffic department, of the 1,203 accidents in 2018, as many as 258 were fatal killing 270 people. In comparison 231 people died in 231 fatal accidents in 2019.

There was a dip in fatal accidents by 27 (10%) and in deaths by 31 numbers (11%) in 2019. However, 2019 saw an increase in serious accidents and minor accidents. Serious accidents registered in 2018 were 393, which left 532 people with injuries, and in 2019 this increased to 411 accidents that injured 589 people.

In serious injuries category, year 2019 witnessed a rise in accidents by 18 (5%) and injured persons by 57 (11%). Minor accidents in 2018 were 80 which increased by 20 (20%) in 2019 to 100. People who suffered minor injuries in 2018 were 118 which increased by 30 (25%) to 148 in 2019. Accidents without injury saw a dip by 2 (99%). It was 472 in 2018 and 470 in 2019.