Dilapidated Hindi Vidyalaya FOB shut

Cricket enthusiasts planning to watch matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the city will have to now take the foot overbridge (FOB) near Kala Niketan or the FOB near Marine Lines railway station to enter Wankhede Stadium.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday shut the Hindi Vidyalaya FOB, which was declared dilapidated by its Bridges Department. The civic body has been on an overdrive to re-audit bridges in the city and shut, demolish and reconstruct dilapidated ones since Himalaya Bridge collapsed near CSMT on March 14. The Bridges Department had recently written to the A Ward office directing it to shut Hindi Vidyalaya FOB, which connects Patan Jain Mandal Road (F road) to the junction near Jain High School. The A Ward on Monday issued a public notice asking fans to use the FOBs near Kala Niketan and Marine Lines station to enter the stadium through gate no. 4.

To undergo major repairs

According to the report submitted by auditing firm Prof. DD Desai Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Pvt Ltd., Hindi Vidyalaya FOB will be undergoing major repairs. The BMC is not taking chances after the FOB collapse and will be re-auditing all bridges assessed by the firm. Tenders for undertaking repairs on Hindi Vidyalaya overbridge were floated this year. A contractor was appointed earlier this month and work is expected to start soon. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, A Ward, said, “Based on the letter, we have shut the FOB. We will be issuing public notices and reaching out to people through multiple platforms to ensure that they are aware of it and use the alternative routes. At the same time, we will alert the police to ensure that there is no overcrowding on the existing overbridges.”

Sanjay Darade, chief engineer, Bridges Department, said the work order had been issued just before the model code of conduct came into force. He said that they had decided to shut the FOB considering the large crowds that often use the bridge to enter the stadium to watch IPL matches.