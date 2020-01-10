DigiThane gets award for e-advancement

Thane Municipal Corporation’s DigiThane mobile application (app) has been adjudged the ‘most digitally advanced city project’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Unveiled in January 2018, the app has been downloaded by over 2 lakh people and implemented by Thane Smart City Limited. It allows Thane residents to report service issues as well as make bill payments and apply for permits.

Sameer Unhale, CEO, Thane Smart City, told The Hindu the idea was to go beyond providing municipal services and grievance redressal and create a platform to improve the overall quality of life of Thane residents. “We want the app to be a digital gateway to the city. In the past we have had several apps for different services, which can get cumbersome. We are in the process of integrating all of them in DigiThane,” he said.

The app is also encouraging local businesses by providing a platform for them to provide discounts and deals as a way to connect with citizens.

Ankit Bhargava, director of Foxberry Technologies, which has developed the app, said they were able to provide targeted and localised discounts to the city’s residents. “One of the ways to ensure a sustainable urban environment is to promote local businesses and shops, which have taken a hit due to the spurt in online shopping portals,” he said.

The app has nearly 700 merchants on board and around 1,000 discount coupons are active on the app, Mr. Bhargava said.

Mr. Unhale said the company was planning a listing platform on the app for services such as plumbing and carpentry, which are not organised. “We are also planning to upskill naka workers within Thane, so that they have other avenues and are not severely affected by the seasonal nature of construction work,” he said.