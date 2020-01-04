Digital superimposition of Sheena Bora’s photo, skull a match: expert

Digital superimposition of the photograph of Sheena Bora and the skull recovered by the prosecution was a match, a forensic expert told a court on Friday while deposing in the ongoing trial against former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Mr. Mukerjea, Ms. Mukerjea and her first husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of killing Ms. Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena in April 2012. The trio was arrested in August 2015 when the alleged killing came to light after Ms. Mukerjea’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case.

Sunil Kumar Tripathi, professor and former head of department of institute of medical sciences, Banaras Hindu University, was summoned as a witness in the case as he and his team had carried out an analysis on the skeletal remains allegedly of Sheena.

Mr. Tripathi, during his deposition on Friday, told the court the digital superimposition of the photos of the skull and that of Sheena were a match based on facial landmarks, including teeth.

The witness explained how the digital superimposition software worked, adding it was used to match key features of a face from a person’s photograph with the photo of the skull.