DIG booked for molesting friend’s teen daughter

Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, Nishikant More, has been booked by the Taloja police for allegedly molesting a family friend’s 17-year-old daughter.

The case was registered on Wednesday, while the alleged incident happened on June 5. As per the complaint filed the same day, Mr. More touched the victim inappropriately during her birthday celebrations.

According to the complainant, her brother had applied cake on her face, which Mr. More was scooping out using his finger and licking. She also said that Mr. More had kissed her on many instances when she had visited his house.

A resident of Kharghar, Mr. More has been friends with the girl’s father since 2014. They had jointly invested in a property as well. The victim’s father has alleged Mr. More cheated them in the investment and also failed to fulfil a promise to help the girl’s brother get employed in the police department.

The victim in her statement has said that since Mr. More was in an influential position, he often threatened her that he would put her parents in jail if they tried to file a complaint.

“We have registered the FIR as per the accusations. We will conduct an in-depth enquiry before taking action,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe said.

Mr. More’s phone was switched off when The Hindu tried to contact him.

He has been booked under Section 354 A (1) (I) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.