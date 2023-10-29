Differences among Opposition over Assembly polls; must stay united for LS: Sharad Pawar

October 29, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Mumbai

Conceding that there are differences of opinion among the Opposition over putting up a united front in the Assembly elections in some States, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that they all must fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election together.

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have governments in a majority of States, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab, he said that the trends of the recent Assembly elections suggest the situation is favourable for the Opposition. However, the octogenarian leader said he had no authentic information to comment on whether there would be a change at the national level.

“We have a difference of opinion for Assembly elections, but a majority of us suggest that we should come together for Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said people have been urging him to expedite the work of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc, which means more work has to be done on it.