Differences among Opposition over Assembly polls; must stay united for LS: Sharad Pawar

NCP leader Sharad Pawar addressed the issue of Opposition unity, acknowledging differing views between the alliance partners 

October 29, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference at YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai Oct. 28, 2023.

NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference at YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai Oct. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Conceding that there are differences of opinion among the Opposition over putting up a united front in the Assembly elections in some States, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that they all must fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election together.

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have governments in a majority of States, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab, he said that the trends of the recent Assembly elections suggest the situation is favourable for the Opposition. However, the octogenarian leader said he had no authentic information to comment on whether there would be a change at the national level.

“We have a difference of opinion for Assembly elections, but a majority of us suggest that we should come together for Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said people have been urging him to expedite the work of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc, which means more work has to be done on it.

Nationalist Congress Party

