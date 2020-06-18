Diesel price hike hits Ola, Uber drivers hard

Mumbai

18 June 2020 00:02 IST

They wait for hours to get customers

The skyrocketing price of diesel has dealt a severe blow to the already-hurting Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai. Unlike black and yellow taxis and autorickshaws, majority of cars operating on the two cab aggregator platforms run on diesel, whose price has increased for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The diesel rate in the city on Wednesday was ₹74.32 per litre. The price of diesel has gone up by ₹6.40 over the last 11 days, with Wednesday recording a 60 paise hike. While both cab aggregators resumed full services earlier this month, drivers said there is hardly any business with most getting an average of two to three rides per day.

Only 5% on road

Mohammad Yakub of the Action Committee of Maharashtra, a union of Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai, said nearly 70% drivers in the city have gone back home during the lockdown. With the rising diesel cost, barely 5% of the cabs are currently on the road and bulk of them run on CNG.

“The worst affected are those who do intercity travel. Many airport bookings are for Pune or far-off suburbs from where the driver needs to come back empty. However, this dead run is not factored in the fare, and with the rising diesel cost, there is no way the driver can bear it,” he said.

Host of problems

Shahnawaz Hussain, who has been driving on Ola in Mumbai for four years, said there were already a host of issues that have been compounded by the diesel price hike. “Since only 10% private offices are functioning, there is already a low demand and drivers have to wait for hours to get a booking. If the driver decides to go to a different location in hopes of better prospects, they will just be wasting fuel without any revenue,” Mr. Hussain said.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary of Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers, an umbrella body of several Ola and Uber unions across the country, said the diesel price rise has hit drivers, who were among the worst affected due to the lockdown and were struggling to make ends meet.

“Even after they started the services in different parts of the country, drivers have had to wait for hours to get any booking. And from the little business they get, the companies are cutting their usual 20% as commission. In such a difficult time, shouldn’t they reduce their commission so that drivers get a little more?” he asked.