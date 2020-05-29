Mumbai

‘Didn’t cap N95 prices to prevent mass buying’

Centre files affidavit in High Court

The Centre on Friday informed the Bombay High Court in an affidavit that it decided not to regulate the price of N95 masks to prevent mass buying of the protective gear used by healthcare workers.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K.K. Tated was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anjali Damania and journalist Sucheta Dalal through senior advocate Mihir Desai. The petitioner will file a rejoinder on June 1. The matter has been posted for hearing on June 2.

Mr. Desai had told the court there was a shortage of masks owing to the lockdown and rise in cases. He said the price of the masks has to be capped to make sure they are not hoarded by black marketeers.

