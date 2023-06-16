Did you know Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus houses a museum? This tour delves into its 136 year old legacy

June 16, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Millions of people use Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) everyday to commute — some to work and some looking for work in the Maximum City. But not many know that there is a museum nestled inside the grand station.

CSMT, formally known as Victoria Terminus (VT), is a beautiful synergy of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture with traditional Indian architectural themes. For Mumbaikars, the CSMT building represents home, in many ways. It is also well loved by movie directors, many of whom use it as a backdrop to emphasise that their story is set in Aamchi Mumbai!

“This building is the cultural icon of the city,” states Adnan Tankiwala, from Raconteur Tours, which runs a heritage walk titled ‘The Crown Jewel of Mumbai: Inside the CSMT Building.’ He adds, “It is the second-most iconic building station in the world after Grand Central Station in New York and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004. “

Since Raconteur Tours got permission to show visitors around the building a couple of months ago, it has made CSMT’s stories and history more accessible for the general public. This couldn’t have come at a better time as June 20 (1887) marks the 136th anniversary of the opening of the station building to the public.

The first passenger railway in India was started in Bombay at this station on April 16, 1853, says Adnan, going on to explain that the train started from here to a suburb in Bombay called Tannah, now known as Thane. For the 55-minute journey, it was pulled by three engines, called — ‘Sahib’, ‘Sind’ and ‘Sultan’ , which departed from Bori Bunder station, which is today known as CSMT. The station was only a small shed then: Bori means sacks and Bundar means port. “Those days sacks of cotton and opium were shipped from here to across the world,” explains Adnan.

At the railway museum, Adnan points at a 1925 electric railways coach that was started in Mumbai: “The electric train first ran in the harbour line and not the western or central line, it was from CSMT to Kurla. Today all the local trains are electric,” he says.

Old photographs of railways and the stations take visitors back in time. There are pictures of Byculla station in 1853, Pune in 1858, Parel in 1875, Nagpur in 1910, Dadar in 1911, Masjid in 1924, Kurla in 1925 and Victoria Terminus in 1929.

There are also photos of the first railways bridge in India, built in 1854 at Thane creek; the Imperial Mail on Thull Ghat in 1930; and the Deccan Queen on Bhor Ghar in 1970, which runs even today from Mumbai to Pune.

The museum has restored some priceless documents including the working time bill of the GIPR dated back to November 23, 1869. (The museum features the logo of GIPR — Great Indian Peninsula Railways, the company that built the railways in India. The changed name of GIPR is CR, or Central Railways). Visitors will notice how differently places were spelt then: — Sholapoor, Dadur, Coorla, Budlapoor, Kurjut, Lanowlee, Kurkulla, Poona and more. ““One word the Britishers couldn’t pronounce is ‘pur’ so it was convenient for them to pronounce ‘pour’ hence the spellings,” explains Adnan.

While you are there, get a demo of the heavy GIPR station bells from 1908, manufactured by J Warner & Sons in London. They were were used to communicate the trains movement and update villagers about its arrival and departure.

Speaking about the Victorian Gothic Revival architecture of the building, Adnan says the building represents a combination of both Indian and British traditional craftsmanship.Author Rudyard Kipling’s father, Lockwood Kipling trained many Indian sculptors in the making of the building. “The faces of 16 different caste and communities who built Bombay are carved in the building and are distinguished by their mustache, beard and headgear. This includes the Parsis, Gujaratis, Marwaris, Kolis and Jews” he says. The Statue of Progress on top of the dome is a tribute to the vision of the builders.

There are eleven faces carved on the walls of the CSMT museum and Adnan tells us they were the people from the committee who decided to introduce railways in India. Of this 11 people, two were Indians — Educationist Jagannath Shankarseth and philanthropist and cotton and opium merchant Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy, after whom a hospital, art school and JJ flyover are named.

The highlight of the tour is the staircase that is completely unsupported, designed using the cantilever style of architecture. As he climbs up the stairs, Adnan calls it the star chamber as the roof depicts stars. “Back then it was painted with gold leaves but with time it peeled off,” he says.

The terrace of the CSMT overlooks fast moving Mumbai city. Says Adnan, “The building was built in the central location in a very strategic way; if you go to the south, you will reach the port and the other side you have a market, perfect to trade.”

Viraat Kasliwal, founder and CEO of Raconteur Tours, says they received permission to to conduct heritage tours inside the CSMT Heritage Museum about 2 months ago. Raconteur Tours was started in 2010 with an idea to bring a walking heritage culture in Mumbai. “When we first started organising these walks, it used to happen outside these heritage buildings. Thankfully the government and heritage buildings are now open to Mumbaikars who, like us, always wanted to see these buildings that they grew up seeing only from outside.

The Crown Jewel of Mumbai: Inside the CSMT Building Heritage Walk is on till June 25, from 4pm to 5.30pm.For details: https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/activities/the-crown-jewel-of-mumbai-inside-csmt-tour/ET00361621 Call: +91 9769187580

