Watch | Did you know Mumbai has the largest collection of Art Deco buildings in India?

Watch | Did you know Mumbai has the largest collection of Art Deco buildings in India?

A video on Mumbai’s Art Deco buildings

November 02, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

When there is a mention of Mumbai — whether in movies or books — the visual that comes to mind is usually that of Victorian Gothic buildings like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

But Mumbai also has one of the largest collection of Art Deco buildings in India; so significant that in June 2018, the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai received the UNESCO World Heritage Sites tag. Mumbai’s largest site in terms of area and the number of buildings, it is a collection of 92 buildings spread over 66.34 hectares and constructed in four different architectural styles — Victorian Gothic, Neoclassical, Indo-Saracenic and Art Deco.

Of these, 76 structures identified as Art Deco buildings stretch across SP Mukherjee Chowk, Oval Maidan and Marine Drive. This massive ensemble has made it the second-largest collection of Art Deco buildings after Miami, USA.

Read more here: Know the Art Deco history of Mumbai

Reporting | Video | Photos: Purnima Sah

Script: Kanishkaa Balachandiran, K. Rajashree Das

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das

