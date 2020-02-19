Diamond merchant ends life at Opera House office

A 61-year-old diamond merchant was found dead at Opera House, where he had his office, on Tuesday morning.

According to the DB Marg police, the deceased, Dhiren Shah, was a resident of Nepean Sea Road. His office was on the 15th floor of the Prasad Chambers building in Opera House. The police said he was found lying in a pool of blood on the road outside the building and was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Hospital authorities alerted the police, who sent a team to Shah’s office to conduct inquiries. The police found a suicide note written in Hindi in his cabin. “The note only said he was taking the extreme step after due consideration, and no one should be held responsible for his actions,” a police officer said. The officer said there were no indications of Shah facing any financial difficulties.

“Shah’s son and daughter are both married and well settled. His son lives in the U.S., and his daughter in Dubai. He lived with his wife at their Nepean Sea Road residence. His company, which was started in 1979, was well- established and we have not found any indications of it being in turmoil,” the officer said.

The police are now going through Shah’s call detail records to find out if any recent calls over the last few days might have triggered his extreme step. His employees, particularly those he interacted with after coming to work on Tuesday, are also being quizzed.

“His family has told us that he was prone to anxiety and panic attacks. We have registered an accidental death report,” the police officer said.