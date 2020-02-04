DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan in ED custody till Feb. 7

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday remanded Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 7.

Mr. Wadhawan, who was arrested in a money laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi, was produced before court after being discharged from hospital, where he was admitted following a fever.

Advocate Sunil Gonsalves, appearing for the ED, pleaded for an extension of custody by five days. According to ED officials, despite obtaining Mr. Wadhawan’s custody, they could not interrogate him as he was hospitalised. They said the DHFL promoter needed to be questioned in connection with several fictitious transactions.

The ED alleged that they found false entries in the book of accounts and the balance sheet also seemed manipulated. The court also asked the ED to reply to Mr. Wadhawan’s bail plea, which he had moved on Thursday before being taken to the hospital.

The ED investigation had revealed ₹12,773 crore was siphoned off from DHFL as loans for one lakh fictitious individual customers using 79 firms which were linked to promoters of the company. Mr. Wadhawan allegedly used the money to buy Mirchi’s property in Worli.