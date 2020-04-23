DHFL promoters file pre-arrest bail plea

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), filed for pre-arrest bail before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday.

The Wadhawans moved the plea fearing arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating money laundering allegations against them in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

The court, which will hear the plea on April 23, has asked the ED not to arrest them till Thursday, and has asked the agency to submit its reply.

The Wadhawans, with a group of 21 people, had flouted lockdown regulations and travelled to Mahabaleshwar on April 8 with the help of a letter from a senior government official.

All members of the Wadhawan family are under institutional quarantine at St. Xavier’s High School at Panchgani and will be shifted to their bungalow in Mahabaleshwar on Thursday morning for home quarantine till May 5, said sources in the central agency.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who represented the Wadhawans, said the court had asked the agency not to take any coercive steps against the two brothers.

The brothers, in their plea have raised several grounds, including the spread of COVID-19 in the city. They have also questioned the merits of the case, and stated that their custodial interrogation was not required at the time.